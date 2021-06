HICKORY — Morning Star First Baptist Church will present "Are We Really Free?" — an outdoor theatrical performance featuring the Morning Star Players — at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

The performance is part of a Juneteenth celebration that will also include a Black Business Expo in the church parking lot from 2-5 p.m. and a light supper from 5-6 p.m.

All events, including food, are free. Love offerings will be accepted.

Morning Star First Baptist Church is at 124 Fourth Ave., SW, in Hickory.