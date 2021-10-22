Leah Beth Hubbard

Leah Beth Hubbard, 36, serves as the special assistant to the president for Strategic Initiatives, where she serves as an extension to the president at Lenoir-Rhyne University, ensuring that the institutional vision and mission is live through the organizational strategic plan. In her role, she has the unique opportunity to work with every division on campus, community members, and serves as a government liaison. Through this unique role, she is able to speak with multiple members in and outside of the community at Lenoir-Rhyne University, to listen to the ideas and concerns of others, and develop ways to solve the issue or develop the idea, if it aligns with the mission of LR.

When asked about the accomplishments she is most proud of, she mentioned the transitional work of the UCC, University City Commission, which is a commission established by the Hickory City Council that focuses on enhancing the relationship between LR and the city of Hickory with the goal of providing unique opportunities to increase interaction between the two communities. The hope is to enhance school pride throughout the city and transition graduates to residents. Two years ago, Hubbard was elected to serve as chair of this Commission and shortly after, COVID-19 hit. With the help of Hickory Downtown Association, they were able to launch three events for LR students in downtown Hickory. Most of the students had no idea what downtown had to offer, and officials saw the students excited to see the pride the Hickory community has for the university and learn that Hickory is a place where they, too, can have fun!