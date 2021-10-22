grieving families to come together for a day of fun as they also remembered those lost. She started a mentoring program and a small business, where her goal is to allow the proceeds to create small scholarships for young people to further their career or educational paths.
Abernathy is a member of Ridgeview’s Community Member Committee, which was recently created for concerned citizens interested in implementing programs for the youth in the Ridgeview community. She is also a facilitator with T.A.G. (Teens Achieving Greatness) and the founder of Mary’s Heart Mentoring Program, an active program occurring twice a week that offers tutoring, teen mentoring and life skills. She also can be found volunteering in the Ridgeview community with back-to-school drives, holiday festivals and Ridgeview’s Block parties to address mental health and mentoring programs.
Alison Adams
Alison Adams, 39, is responsible for overseeing the Western Piedmont Council of Government Community and Regional Planning Department. The department consists of five divisions — planning, transportation, natural resources, code enforcement and GIS/data. She manages the department’s budget of $2.1 million, which is made up of federal, state and local government dollars, grant funds, dues and pass-through funding. The department currently has 19 employees. Adams has worked for local governments within North Carolina for the past 16 years and is currently the community and regional planning director for Western Piedmont Council of Governments. In these jobs, she has worked with historic preservation, downtown revitalization, as a plan/plat review officer and subdivision administrator, a code enforcement officer, a long-range planner, with webpage development, GIS mapping, public education, engagement, stormwater management, data management, transportation planning, American Disabilities Act application — public rights of way and facilities, design and leadership development. Adams is a proud mother of two boys — Easton (8) and Macklin (5) and is married to her best friend, David. She is proud of her education, a bachelor’s degree in geography in urban planning and a minor in parks and recreation, 2½ years of interior architecture school, master’s in strategic leadership, and the most recent completion of the UNC School of Government County and Municipal Administration Certificate.
Since taking the position as community and regional planning director at WPCOG in 2018, her team has gone from a nine-person department to an 18-person department. In years past, WPCOG has only been engaged in public education and outreach for stormwater planning. With the insight provided by her staff and through her creation of an office environment that encourages staffers to innovate, they are now able to offer member governments a full-service menu to meet the requirements of NCDEQ and US EPA. This led to the creation of two new positions dedicated to stormwater planning. (Clean water for the environment). Under her stewardship, WPCOG began (in 2018) offering Code Enforcement services to tackle the region’s dilapidated and vacant housing crisis.
Nat Auten
Nat Auten, 37, CEO of the YMCA of Catawba Valley, oversees the operation of two YMCA branches, eight afterschool sites, two early learning centers and is responsible for a $6 million operating budget, $16 million in assets, over 50 full-time staff members and 200 part-time employees. Auten grew up in the YMCA and is proud to be able to serve there. When asked about his biggest accomplishments, he noted being a father and husband, philanthropic growth at the Y — annual, capital and endowment, and the team’s ability to work together to serve others through the expansion of programs/services that meet needs within the community. However, more than the numbers, Auten has a passion for what he does.
“The YMCA is committed to doing our part to ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to be healthy. Yet, we will have to do more. Whether it is raising funds to help individuals understand how to prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes, connecting ALL residents to healthy lifestyle changes, or helping new generations overcome their fear of water in hopes they connect to a new family, we are committed to providing programs for all of our neighbors,” said Auten.
Auten is an N.C. YMCA Alliance board member and Public Policy chair, a Catawba County Chamber of Commerce board member, vice president of Lake Hickory Rotary Club, and previously was an AYP board member, a board member for the Hickory Metro Sports Commission and has served on the Carolina Cycle Challenge board. He is also a graduate of Leadership Catawba and Leadership Statesville.
Kari Dunlap
Kari Dunlap, 34, currently serves as audit manager at Martin Starnes and Associates, where she leads a team of senior and staff accountants. She leads the team on approximately eight to 10 audit engagements throughout the year as well as the professional development of team members, while providing excellent client service for each engagement.
Dunlap has more than 12 years of experience in corporate and public accounting and has worked a combined five years in corporate accounting at Lowe’s Hardware and Carolinas Health Care Systems service in various staff accountant and principal account roles. The other seven years have been with Martin Starnes and Associates in public accounting.
A few accomplishments that she is most proud of are balancing a successful career with being a mother to two children — Summer (2) and Sage (4), obtaining her CPA licensure, keeping her certification up to date for the past 11 years and graduating from UNC Chapel Hill with a double major in three years, followed by obtaining her master’s in accounting.
Dunlap currently serves as the treasurer for Council on Adolescents of Catawba County and as a board member for the Hickory Foundation YMCA Advisory Board. She also served on the NCACPA Young CPA Cabinet for a three-year term and is actively involved in various volunteer opportunities through church and her work organization.
Pam Elske-Leonetti
Pam Elske-Leonetti, 39, is the physical therapy department supervisor at Frye Regional Medical Center as well as acting as the lead physical therapist on the inpatient rehab unit. Clinically, she evaluates and sets up treatment plans for patients who have endured life-altering events such as spinal cord injury, stroke, amputation, traumas, prolonged hospitalizations, cardiac surgeries as well as the late effects of COVID. In addition to carrying a patient caseload, she is responsible for the management of the outpatient, acute and inpatient physical therapy areas. She was selected for the excellence standards committee and assisted with designing and implementing the best of the best associate recognition program. This program recognizes those who go above and beyond. She was selected for the Frye Associate Council and acts as the co-chair. This council plays an integral role in employee satisfaction by planning events throughout the year as well as looking at core measures and areas for improvement in the hospital.
Elske-Leonetti has worked at Frye for 14 years in the capacity of a staff physical therapist, team leader, supervisor of the inpatient team and then eventually supervisor of the department. Prior to coming to Hickory, she completed her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree while working full time in various settings, including early intervention physical therapy (birth to 3 years of age) part time as well as working PRN (as needed) at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and Pinecrest Convalescent Center in Durham. In addition to completing her DPT, she also obtained/maintained by NDT (neurodevelopmental technique) certification for adults as well as her ATC (athletic training certification), which both require rigorous continuing education specific to those areas.
When asked about what accomplishments she was most proud of, she mentioned the opportunity to be a part of COVID response, where she helped provide educational in-services to her department on COVID and the role therapists play as well as the local PTA program at CCC&TI. They initiated a COVID “card campaign,” gathering over 1,000 greeting cards from area groups to distribute to patients in the hospital when they were not allowed visitors as well as cards for hospital staffers. This was an incredibly stressful time for all parties involved, so finding ways to show people they were not alone and that people were thinking of them was important. She also assembled goodie bags for nurses with things like Chapstick, snacks, candy, etc. to give a token of appreciation for all they were doing.
John Paul Helton
John Paul Helton, 39, is a field director at Globe Life, Family Heritage Division, where he is the primary field trainer. He aims to lead by example in the selling arena on a weekly basis.
Previously, he served as a case manager at Veteran Services of the Carolinas, where he trained all new case managers to federal and state grant standards, to include working 20-plus assigned cases, inspect, conduct drills, update policy and procedures as the agent safety officer.
Upon high school graduation, Gunnery Sgt. Helton enlisted in the Marine Corps. After multiple advancements, in July 2004, Cpl. Helton was mobilized to support Operation Iraqi Freedom with Mortuary Affairs Company, D.C. He was awarded a Certificate of Commendation from the 11th MEU, and was reassigned to Mortuary Affairs Headquarters Detachment in Taqaddum, Iraq. While serving, he was awarded his Associate of Arts degree in criminal justice, his Bachelor of Science degree in social sciences, and graduated cum laude, and was awarded his Advance Law Enforcement Certificate by the Department of Justice of North Carolina, the highest achievement award in the state.
Lt. (retired) Helton has been in law enforcement for over nine years and has served in many capacities, including working with the narcotics division on the street crimes interdiction team, a deputy in the courtroom security division as a bailiff with Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hospital Police at Catawba Valley Medical Center, a deputy in the patrol division with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer (SRO) at Fred T. Foard High School in the community relations division, and spent time at Jacobs Fork Middle School and Banoak, Blackburn and Mountain View elementary schools, which had approximately 3,000 students in this district. In July 2011, he was selected to the special tactical and response team. He also was promoted to corporal as a first line supervisor on the patrol division, before being promoted to sergeant, supervising in the community relations division, overseeing 16 school resource officers and crime prevention. He also supervised approximately 50 volunteers and four to seven college and high school interns per semester. He coordinated, supervised and instructed the cadet program that had approximately 20 cadets per year. He coordinated, supervised and instructed both the spring and fall 12-week Citizens Academy Courses.
Leah Beth Hubbard
Leah Beth Hubbard, 36, serves as the special assistant to the president for Strategic Initiatives, where she serves as an extension to the president at Lenoir-Rhyne University, ensuring that the institutional vision and mission is live through the organizational strategic plan. In her role, she has the unique opportunity to work with every division on campus, community members, and serves as a government liaison. Through this unique role, she is able to speak with multiple members in and outside of the community at Lenoir-Rhyne University, to listen to the ideas and concerns of others, and develop ways to solve the issue or develop the idea, if it aligns with the mission of LR.
She has also served as director of scholarships at Appalachian State University, where she secured scholarship opportunities for academically gifted students as well as students who couldn’t attend college without a scholarship. Prior to Appalachian, she served as the assistant director of admissions at Queens University of Charlotte.
When asked about the accomplishments she is most proud of, she mentioned the transitional work of the UCC, University City Commission, which is a commission established by the Hickory City Council that focuses on enhancing the relationship between LR and the city of Hickory with the goal of providing unique opportunities to increase interaction between the two communities. The hope is to enhance school pride throughout the city and transition graduates to residents. Two years ago, Hubbard was elected to serve as chair of this Commission and shortly after, COVID-19 hit. With the help of Hickory Downtown Association, they were able to launch three events for LR students in downtown Hickory. Most of the students had no idea what downtown had to offer, and officials saw the students excited to see the pride the Hickory community has for the university and learn that Hickory is a place where they, too, can have fun!
Sarah Killian
Sarah Killian, 35, serves as the city of Hickory’s communications specialist, where she is the official spokesperson and media liaison for the city, performing the functions of a public information officer (PIO).
This includes coordinating the dissemination of information to the general public and co-workers about city services, programs, activities, accomplishments and projects. She is responsible for handling media relations, writing press releases, managing city social media, assisting with city events, marketing Hickory to external audiences for economic development, and communicating about the city through a variety of traditional, digital and printed media.
Killian has her Master’s of Business Administration from Appalachian State University, where she also served as a graduate research assistant. This involved conducting academic research on international business topics and completing instruction-related tasks. During her undergraduate studies at Appalachian State University, she was a chancellor’s scholar and honor student and was selected from the honors program to work in the office of admissions as a high-ability recruiter. As an active honors student, she contacted prospective students and families to promote the university and its prestigious honors programs and also worked as an intern with Frye Regional Medical Center in its marketing department.
When asked about some of her biggest accomplishments, she shared that she was named the top overall business student as an undergrad and received the MBA annual aAward. She always dreamed of earning an advanced degree, so excelling in the MBA program and being able to complete her master’s degree at the top of her class was one of her proudest achievements. She said the knowledge and skills she learned throughout her education are applied in her daily work.
Ryan Sanford
Ryan Sanford, 30, is serving as a commercial risk manager with First Security Insurance, Inc. He specializes in providing insurance services to business of all sizes and helps provide their general liability, workers compensation, commercial autos and other insurance needs.
After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2013, Sanford worked for the chamber of Catawba County as the membership director. In May of 2017, he moved into the insurance industry and worked for Lance Cook State Farm in Hickory. In September of 2019, he joined the team at First Security Insurance.
When asked about the accomplishments he is most proud of, he mentioned graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne University with a degree in business management and becoming a dad. Sanford and his wife have two kids and a third on the way. He also is very proud of being a leader in his church and being on the praise and worship team.
Sanford has served as a praise and worship leader for his church for the past eight years. He also served on the board for the Hickory Young Professionals for two years from 2016-17, volunteered as an assistant coach for four years for the Hickory Hawks high school football team, is a member of the Hickory Rotary Club, and is part of the communications committee for the Rotary club’s website and social media. Sanford has been an ambassador with the chamber of Catawba County for the past two years.
Sarah Stamey
Sarah Stamey, 29, is the aging specialist with Western Piedmont Council of Governments, where she assists with the administration of federal, state and local funds to agencies serving older adults in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. She serves as lead monitor in the region, working closely with service providers to ensure they maintain compliance with federal, state and local regulations. She also assists in leading the region’s planning efforts to develop programs and resources to meet the increased needs of the growing number of older adults in the area, through education and presentations on aging topics for older adults, caregivers and professionals. Stamey serves as the lead for health promotion programs that provide education for healthier life outcomes for older adults, where she publishes and maintains the “Resource Directory for Older Adults,” a guide book published by the agency and provided to older adults, caregivers and service providers.
“During the coronavirus pandemic, our agency was given additional funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act with the purpose of assisting older adults during the uncertain times. Our agency utilized the funds to create the grocery assistance program for older adults in which I oversaw. Through the program we were able to assist more than 1,500 older adults and caregivers with grocery delivery and/or pickup. We were also able to assist service providers with increased needs due to the pandemic,” said Stamey.
In the past year, Stamey was able to establish a grocery program that assisted older adults and family caregivers during the pandemic. She reviewed applications that were submitted and assigned them to staff members. Once an order was delivered to a client, she was responsible for uploading receipts and dictation into a software management system. She also assisted in creating the work flow within the software management system. She tracked data on the program and reported it to the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS).
Hickory Young Professionals
Hickory Young Professionals was established in 2008 to provide young professionals in the Greater Hickory Metro Area with an opportunity to excel professionally, socially and economically.
This year, the presenting sponsors for the Top 10 Under 40 are Martin Starnes & Associates, city of Hickory and the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce.