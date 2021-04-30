JULIE ANN
A Hickory man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris.
The Granite Falls Brewing Co. is so short-staffed, the restaurant and taproom had to close on a recent Saturday. Owner Mario Mastro says he lo…
The mother of a Hickory man charged with murder in the shooting of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris said there were as many as three other people in …
A 2-year-old child was shot and killed at a residence in Lenoir Friday night.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
Six people were arrested in Alexander County this month on a variety of felony charges including assault, breaking and entering and drug charg…
A prayer vigil was held on Monday to remember the life of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris.
Long View firefighters extinguished a large truck fire in a kudzu field Friday afternoon.
An additional $220,000 for Mountain Creek Park will bring added improvements to the new park.
FOOTHILLS’ FINEST: Five local football players hoping to have their names called in this week’s NFL draft
At first glance, 1779 might not seem like one of the more important years in American history. There are still four more years until the Revol…