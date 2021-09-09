JIM
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.
Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane ex…
A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.
A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to h…
A suspect was in critical condition after being shot by police in Conover on Sunday evening, according to a report from a Charlotte TV station.
Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex in Long View Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 3
A three-vehicle crash blocked a portion of Startown Road on Friday around 1 p.m.