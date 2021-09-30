Jay Leno revives game show 'You Bet Your Life.' Will it work?

"After the Zoom meeting, Jay called me back and said, 'I want to do whatever I can to get back the respect you once had for me,'" Aoki said in an interview. "And that meant a lot to me. And then he ended up calling me back 20 times. We had a lot of time to talk about stuff."

Leno listened to Aoki, a Japanese American, explain how during his college years, the door of his dormitory room would be defaced on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombing.

"He was fighting back tears," Leno said. "I could sense that it was a big emotional thing for him. I was moved by having a conversation with the guy and I go, 'OK, I get that.' I'm not trying to win an argument. I'll never convince that guy that that joke was funny, which is my job to do."

The discussion made Leno think of his own father's reaction to the old TV series "The Untouchables" and its crude portrayals of Italian American organized-crime figures.

"The Italians always had their wife-beater shirt with the salami and the bottle of wine," he said. "Everything was the Mafia and mob, and all Italians are crooks. It would just make my dad furious."

But Leno noted the public's response to his apology reflects the divided state of the nation.