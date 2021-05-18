IZZY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woman killed in drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Hickory; police seek help in identifying suspects
- Updated
A woman died after shots were fired into a residence in Hickory on Wednesday night. No suspects were named as of Thursday morning.
- Updated
The driver avoided injury in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Airport Rhodhiss Road.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured when a residence was struck by bullets in Newton on Thursday night.
On paper, the economic picture for Catawba County looks good when it comes to jobs.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
A house at risk of falling into Lake Michigan somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
HERE THEY GO AGAIN: Alexander Central softball headed to another state title series after 3-0 victory over North Buncombe
- Updated
TAYLORSVILLE — The last time the Alexander Central softball team faced Southern Alamance, the Cougars managed just one hit in a shutout loss a…
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating shots fired into a residence at the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
- Updated
Lines formed at gas stations in Hickory as some stores ran out of fuel on Tuesday as part of the gas shortage that is hitting the Southeast.
- Updated
Two Lenoir residents face multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.