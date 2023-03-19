It’s a big week for baseball in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, with matchups of contenders on the horizon.

Last year, it was the Big Four of North Lincoln, St. Stephens, East Lincoln and Fred T. Foard in the WFAC that made noise around the state. All four were in the conference chase until the end with the first three getting to the quarterfinals and East Lincoln to the 3A West Region final.

After wins over East Lincoln and North Lincoln last week, Hickory is off to a promising start that may mean displacing one of the Big Four.

Here's a look at the games that matter this week:

St. Stephens at Hickory baseball on Tuesday

Along with Hickory, St. Stephens also won its first two WFAC games last week, breezing by West Iredell and North Iredell.

Both teams rely on pitching to succeed. The Indians (6-1) have given up just 18 runs in seven games. Ten of those runs were scored by West Stanly in the only loss of the season for the Indians. Hickory (7-0) has also been stingy, allowing seven runs in seven games. Four of the runs scored against Hickory came in a win over Maiden.

While Hickory is getting into the fun, St. Stephens looks to have bigger plans after reaching the state quarterfinals the last two seasons. With much of the group back from last year’s run, could the experience in big moments for the Indians play bring an extra intangible on Tuesday? Maybe. Hickory did beat this group once last year, and the players are not likely to be intimidated. While there’s still a lot of baseball to be played, a win by Hickory would make it three over the expected contenders with Foard still to come next week.

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln baseball on Friday

Along with St. Stephens and East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard finished in a three-way tie for second in the WFAC last year. In fact, over the last two seasons (the Northwestern Foothills 2A in 2021) the Tigers were in the conference chase down to the end. The Tigers won the conference tournament last year, so this group is certainly familiar with the demands of the conference.

Much like Hickory and Saint, pitching and more pitching has led the Tigers to this point. Foard pitchers have allowed five runs in a 4-0 start.

After making up a game against West Iredell on Monday and playing a game against winless Statesville on Tuesday, Foard gets its first crack against East Lincoln on Friday. That game will be the start of a run of opponents in a 10-day stretch that will also include North Lincoln, Hickory and St. Stephens.

With several key losses to graduation, for now, East Lincoln (2-3) looks to be the team that could slide out of the Big Four. East Lincoln has three losses in four games.

North Lincoln at St. Stephens baseball on Friday

North Lincoln is the defending regular season champion after going 12-2 in the league last year. The Knights dropped a game to Hickory last week but that should not surprise. North Lincoln's two conference losses last year came against Hickory and St. Stephens.

North Lincoln is off to a tough start at 4-3 with two of those losses against South Point.

St. Stephens at Hickory girls soccer on Tuesday

Could this rivalry take off again? From 2010 to 2013, one of these teams played in the 3A West final. To get to that point in 2011 and 2012, the Indians and Red Tornadoes met in the quarterfinal round. In 2014, St. Stephens took a first-round loss as a No. 2 seed. The team rebounded a year later to reach the Sweet 16 round, upsetting No. 1 Hickory along the way.

Since then, the rivalry has belonged to Hickory. The team has won 12 in a row in the series. Yet, the two wins a year ago were both by a score of 1-0, which seems to indicate the gap is closing.

The first of two meetings in the Western Foothills 3A happens this week and it’ll be a battle of two teams that look to be on their game. St. Stephens is unbeaten at 3-0, which includes wins over 2022 playoff teams Watauga and Crest. Hickory is 5-1-1. The team rebounded nicely after a 7-0 drubbing by West Forsyth to defeat last year’s 3A final-four team Croatan.

This will be only the second match in the conference. Both teams have 12 more to go, including two each against WFAC defending champion, East Lincoln. A rivalry win is always welcomed, but in the bigger picture both teams are trying to reel in East Lincoln.

Bandys at Newton-Conover soccer on Tuesday

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover soccer on Thursday

The Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference a season ago was won by Lincolnton at 13-1, followed by Newton-Conover (10-3-1) and Bandys (9-3-2). In 2023, Newton-Conover has a chance to make a statement in the first week of league play.

It's a bit difficult to see what the CVAC has to offer thus far. Bandys is 4-0-1 but the five opponents have a combined total of one win. Lincolnton is 2-2-1 with the two wins coming against winless Cherryville. The two losses for Lincolnton were by routs to two quality teams in East Lincoln and Community School of Davidson. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover is 2-3 but the two wins are against teams that are 2-6-1 combined. East Burke and West Lincoln each are 4-2 but, like the others, the quality of competition hasn’t been stellar.

That said, it could be a continuation of a year ago, when poor non-conference play and an iffy strength of scheduled hampered the league with low seeds and no team made it past the second round.

West Caldwell at Bandys softball on Friday

Is a special talent come onto the scene? Up in Gamewell, Abby Bowman was tabbed by the NCHSAA for the performance of the week during March 6-11, after throwing three shutouts. She celebrated that recognition by spinning a perfect game on Thursday at Lincolnton.

The Warriors have had little success in softball with only two playoff appearances in the fast-pitch era, the last coming in 2018. A pitcher in this sport can carry a team a long way. Perhaps West Caldwell is on the verge of breaking through.

West Caldwell starts the week at 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the CVAC. West Caldwell has a chance to make a statement as it hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday before going to defending league champion Bandys on Friday.

Hickory at TC Roberson boys lacrosse on Tuesday

TC Roberson had a tough start in its first season in boys lacrosse, going 5-5 in what was known as Conference 16 in 2019. The Rams have not lost a conference match since.

Hickory gave the Rams a run last year but lost both Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference matches last year by three goals combined. The Red Tornadoes went on a deep playoff run, getting to the 1A/2A/3A state quarterfinals.

The first of two conference matches takes place in Asheville this week. So far in conference play, Hickory is 4-0, while TC Roberson is 5-0.