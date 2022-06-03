I-40 crash update: Trooper says driver of tractor-trailer seriously injured in Friday morning crash

The driver of a tractor-trailer which crashed and blocked traffic on Interstate 40 West for several hours Friday morning was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, N.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.

Swagger said the driver was headed east on the interstate when a tire blew out. The truck crossed the median, crashing into a guardrail on the westbound side. The truckload, which consisted of rolls of paper, fell off, Swagger said.

The driver was ultimately taken to a trauma center.

“I did not get any information that it was a critical, life-threatening injury but definitely serious injury,” Swagger said. He said he did not know the driver’s name or place of residence.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

