Hiddenite Center to celebrate 40th anniversary

In 1981 R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe founded the Hiddenite Center to enhance the lives of community citizens. The center is constructing a “Steps to 40” Exhibit wall celebrating art, music, dance, storytelling, theatre, life-long learning, heritage, people, culture, school performances, artists-in-residence in schools, partnerships with other nonprofits, and the Sharpe Family dream that has been, and continues to be the mission of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.

“As part of our 40th Anniversary Celebration, we invite Friends, artists, visitors, and community citizens to be a part of our “STEPS to 40”! The Lucas Mansion staircase of 40 steps from the ground floor up to third floor will become our 40 Year Exhibit Wall featuring text and photo panels submitted by you! Each step will represent a year from 1981 through 2021” stated Executive Director Donna Latham. “Think of the experiences you have enjoyed or participated in throughout the Center’s 40 years of events, classes, and programs and submit your memory with perhaps a photo and/or a brief story or paragraph describing the positive impact the Center has made on your life through the ARTS & HERITAGE programming offered at the Hiddenite Center over the past 40 years, “ Latham continued.