Hiddenite Center hosts Black history exhibit

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is presenting an exhibit in recognition of Black History Month.

“When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina" is on loan to the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center from Mountain Heritage Center of Western Carolina University. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Arts.

The panel exhibit and photos are on display through Feb. 28 on the second floor of the Lucas Mansion Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lucas Mansion exhibits are free and open to the public.

The exhibit is curated by Ann Miller Woodford in partnership with the Mountain Heritage Center of Western Carolina University and sponsored by One Dozen Who Care, Inc.

Building upon Woodford’s groundbreaking book of the same name, this exhibit focuses on the history and musical traditions of African-American communities in far western North Carolina as manifested in their churches, schools, and workplaces.