Pitcher Kumar Rocker and the Hickory Crawdads rallied from a slow start to defeat the visiting Bowling Green Hot Rods by a 5-3 score Saturday night.

It was the home debut for Rocker, who was the third overall pick in last year’s Major League Baseball draft. Early results suggest the faith displayed in Rocker by the Texas Rangers has been rewarded.

Rocker was the South Atlantic (SAL) League pitcher of the week following two strong starts on the road in Delaware where he tossed eight shutout innings and struck out 12.

Saturday was Rocker’s home debut, and the defending SAL champs from Kentucky were ready for the heralded hurler.

Shane Sasaki led off the game with a double to right. One out later, Willy Vasquez walked before Dru Baker lined a blast to centerfield for a two-run triple. Baker later scored on a double by Nick Schnell to make it 3-0 Hot Rods.

The Crawdads, playing at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory before an announced crowd of more than 3,000, bounced back in the bottom half of the first inning.

Bowling Green starter Keyshawn Askew walked Jayce Easley before hitting Alejandro Osuna with a pitch.

The first of three hits for Max Acosta brought in Easley, and Josh Hatcher singled in Osuna. Acosta and Hatcher worked a double steal before a wild pitch scored Acosta to tie the game.

The Crawdads took the lead in the second inning and never relinquished it.

The go-ahead runs in the second were nearly identical to the scores in the first inning. After two outs, Easley walked and Osuna was hit by a pitch. Both scored on Acosta’s double to right.

That turned out to be the offense for the night, as the pitchers from both sides controlled the remainder of the game.

After the troublesome first, Rocker retired 11 of 12 hitters, and finished the night with eight strikeouts. He left the game with one out in the fifth inning.

Leury Garcia picked up the win in relief. He faced just one more than the minimum batters over 2.2 innings and struck out three. Michael Brewer worked around a pair of hits after two were out in the eighth. Brewer then finished off his second save of the season by striking out the side after Schnell cracked his second double of the night to start the ninth.

Askew finished the third with a perfect inning but the damage was done. The Bowling Green pitcher was tagged with his second loss of the season. Askew, Franklin Dacosta and Alfredo Zarraga combined to allow just three baserunners over the final seven innings of the game.

Saturday’s win made it four victories in a row for the Crawdads.

The two teams concluded the series Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.