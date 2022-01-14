Hickory shares winter storm prep plans; the latest forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties. The notice from the weather service forecasts six inches to one foot of snow in the foothills.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Friday he was seeing some chance that a small band of light snow could come into the area Saturday afternoon, prior to the major storm expected around midnight.

The storm will start out as snow on Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the precipitation will likely become sleet before transitioning back to snow for a bit, Powell said.

Powell predicts between five and eight inches of snow and sleet along with up to 2/10s of an inch of ice for Burke, Caldwell, Alexander and the parts of Catawba County west of N.C. 16.

For the area of Catawba County east of that highway, he is projecting between two to five inches of snow and up to 3/10s of an inch of ice.

Powell also said the models he was looking at were showing frigid temperatures Sunday going into early next week, which could contribute to treacherous travel conditions.

“The temperatures are going to be extremely cold on Sunday,” Powell said. “Just kind of looking at some of the data, it continues to come in colder and colder so at some point Sunday afternoon we could see temperatures in the low 20s and even some models are outliers right now but they are showing upper teens.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

