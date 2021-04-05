Hickory resumes normal drive thru, lobby hours

HICKORY – The City of Hickory recently resumed normal drive thru and lobby hours for the acceptance of utility payments at City Hall.

The drive thru behind City Hall is open to accept payments Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Customers may pay by cash, check, money order, or credit/debit card at the drive thru window. A 24-hour drop box remains available at the drive thru.

Payments may also be submitted through the City’s online payment system at www.HickoryNC.gov, by phone at 828-323-7424, or by mail.

The Collections Division, located in the lobby on the second floor of City Hall, remains open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will resume normal operations for all services. Utility payments and all other transactions can be completed inside at the collections counter.