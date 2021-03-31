 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory park hours extended for the season
0 comments

Hickory park hours extended for the season

  • 0

HICKORY - Beginning Thursday, April 1, City of Hickory parks will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To maximize available daylight, the City of Hickory seasonally changes the hours of operation for all city-owned parks.

Effective April 1 through September 30, park hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. October 1 through March 31, park hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hickory parks are open 365 days a year, unless otherwise noted.

For more information about City of Hickory parks, please call 828-322-7046 or visit www.hickorync.gov/city-parks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Family creates fishing dynasty

Family creates fishing dynasty

My ninth-grade math teacher, Nancy Jo Teague of Catawba County, called me a few weeks ago to tell me about three generations of fishermen and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert