HICKORY — The Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting an upcoming event to help high-school-age youth (14-18), find their voice, learn goal-setting strategies, and improve their health and wellbeing.

The vision board party, themed “Phones Down, Goals Up," will be led by Youth Director Khalyla Jett, and held at the Ridgeview library from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Participants will be introduced to the concept of creating a vision board collage as a way to visualize their personal dreams and goals and inspire positive action.

Each participant will be provided with supplies to create and work on their own vision board in a safe, supportive, and uplifting environment.

Local business leaders will give motivational presentations about their own personal stories of setting goals and achieving success. The event will also include a free, healthy lunch for all participants.

The Hickory NAACP invites parents or guardians of high-school-age youth to contact it if you are interested in your child participating in the event at hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

Ridgeview Library is located at 706 First St. SW in Hickory.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.