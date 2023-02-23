HICKORY — The Hickory Music Factory will host a drum-tuning workshop with HMFs drum instructors Rick Cline, Matt Decker and Daniel Reece on March 16 at 1 p.m. for all ages at the Hickory Music Factory.

Learn how to tune drums using different types of heads, the anatomy of a drum, the theory behind tuning, and differences between types and brands of drum heads.

Drum tuning is an art that can be difficult for even the most experienced of players. But the importance of tuning can't be overstated. Even the lowest quality drums can sound much better with new heads that are well tuned and dampened.

A private tuning session can be scheduled starting at 2:30 p.m. (every 30 minutes) with one of the HMF instructors for $50.

To register for the workshop or for a private tuning session visit www.hickorymusicfactory.com.