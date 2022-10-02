Hickory High School class of 1956 reunites

HICKORY — The 66th reunion of Hickory High School class of 1956 was held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lake Hickory Country Club.

The celebration began with a "get reacquainted" from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Class pictures were taken by Shane Greene. The invocation was given by Michael Keever after which the class members enjoyed a buffet lunch.

Master of ceremonies, Jim Pitts, welcomed everyone. Jim Belk named the 85 deceased classmates through the 60th reunion. Jim Pitts named the 32 deceased since the 60th reunion. Michael Keever led the group in prayer.

The Reunion Committee was recognized for all their hard work. Special recognition was given to Christine Eggers Wilson, Sherlie Anthony Miller, Jim Pitts and Nelda Wright Eckard for the decorations; Pat Martin Stone for the booklet. Additional committee members are as follows: Scottie Hanna Lemonds, Joyce Jefferies Kendall, Wilma Price Austin and Linda Short Mason.

Jim Belk, class of 1956 president, recognized each grade school. Classmates were asked to stand when Jim called out the name of their school. Oakwood and Westmont tied with six each attending.

Pat Martin Stone asked classmates to stand if they fit one or more of the following categories: Never been to a reunion — June Farley Carter and Modene Terry Echerd; never missed a reunion — Jim Belk, Christine Eggers Wilson, Doris Little Belk, Jane Phillips Petty, Carolyn Whitener Hampton and Dorothea Wilson Starnes; only missed one reunion — Marshall Dutton, Joe Miller, Wilma Price Austin and Bruce Starnes. This is the first reunion Henry Hunt, David Keck, John Wilfong and Doris Wright Curry have missed. Most grandchildren — Juanita Settlemyer Morrison with 14; most great-grandchildren — Tony Pope with 15; oldest classmate — Jerry "JC" Moore; youngest classmate — Christine Eggers Wilson; and classmate that traveled greatest distance — Jimmy Brooks, Orange Park, Florida.

Everyone was given a ticket for door prizes.

Everyone enjoyed renewing old acquaintances with their fellow classmates.

A total of 50 attended — 32 classmates and 18 spouses and guests.