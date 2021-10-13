Hickory Choral Society fall concert rescheduled

HICKORY — The Hickory Choral Society Fall Concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. under the Sails on Union Square in downtown Hickory. This concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 and was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert, titled “Walking Together,” will open with André Thomas’s “I Hear America Singing.” The original text and tune celebrate the group's return to in-person singing. The selection also includes the African American spiritual “Walk Together, Children,” a title and conviction that inspired the concert’s programing. Other selections tied to the walking/journeying/travel theme in the mostly-pops program include “Walking on Sunshine,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “Chattanooga Choo-Choo,” “On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe,” and “Don’t Stop Believing,” the number-one hit by the band Journey.

The concert will also highlight “togetherness” through the performance of popular music and Broadway tunes with inspiring messages such as “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “You Raise Me Up,” “You Will Be Found” (from "Dear Evan Hanson"), “What a Wonderful World,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (from "Carousel"). The United Arts Council of Catawba County and the City of Hickory are concert sponsors.