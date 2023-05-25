Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department invites the community to celebrate Juneteenth at the inaugural Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 10, from 6-9 p.m. at Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field.

Hosted by Dr. Ginny Wright, the Juneteenth Festival will feature live music, free food, poetry and dance performances, food trucks, vendors, resources, and more. The event is sponsored by the United Arts Council of Catawba County and Walmart of Hickory.

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops' arrival came two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in the United States.

The Juneteenth Festival is part of Catawba County’s community-wide recognition and celebration of Juneteenth. From May 19 through June 19, Catawba County agencies and organizations will commemorate Juneteenth across the county through a variety of programs and events. To see the full listing of Catawba County Juneteenth events, visit bit.ly/catawbajuneteenth.

Samuel Davis Multipurpose Field (730 Third St. SW) sits on the corner of Seventh Avenue SW and Third Street SW in Hickory, across from Brown Penn Recreation Center.

For more information about Hickory’s Juneteenth Festival, contact Todder Clark at 828-324-8007 or nclark@hickorync.gov.