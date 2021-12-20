 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Hickory author to read from children's books
0 Comments

Hickory author to read from children's books

  • 0

HICKORY — Joe Garrick will be reading from his children's books from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, on the Commscope Stage in downtown Hickory.

Garrick, the author of “Whose Hoof Is That?", “Billy the Dentist” and “The Best Bagel Book,” is a North Carolina native who grew up in Hickory and attended Appalachian State University. 

Books will be available for sale before and after Thursday's reading. Garrick will also be signing copies of his books.

This event is free to the public and is rain or shine.

You can find Joe at https://www.facebook.com/joe.garrick.35.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert