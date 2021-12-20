Hickory author to read from children's books

HICKORY — Joe Garrick will be reading from his children's books from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, on the Commscope Stage in downtown Hickory.

Garrick, the author of “Whose Hoof Is That?", “Billy the Dentist” and “The Best Bagel Book,” is a North Carolina native who grew up in Hickory and attended Appalachian State University.

Books will be available for sale before and after Thursday's reading. Garrick will also be signing copies of his books.

This event is free to the public and is rain or shine.

You can find Joe at https://www.facebook.com/joe.garrick.35.