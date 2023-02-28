HICKORY — Trade Alley Art, a fine art gallery, will host Leprechauns and Daffodils, a Saint Patrick’s Day open reception.
The free event is Friday, March 17, from 5-7 p.m. The gallery has welcomed several new members recently and invites the public to meet and mingle while enjoying art, artisan gifts, food and beverages. The event will also include a raffle.
Info will be posted on the gallery's website at https://www.tradealleyart.com and its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/tradealleyart, where you can RSVP after March 1. The gallery is located at 25 Second St. NW in downtown Hickory.