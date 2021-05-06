 Skip to main content
Hickory announces 150th anniversary events
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed most of the celebrations the city of Hickory planned last year for the 150th anniversary of its founding, but the city will soon be making up for that lost time.

The city has announced a series of events in late May and early June. In addition to the events, the city is also sharing 150th anniversary merchandise available by visiting www.MyHKYGear.com or going to Custom Design Group at 391 10th Ave. Drive NE.

Here’s a look at the upcoming events:

Swingin’ Under the Stars

What: Guests are invited to come out and dance at this Hickory Jazz Orchestra concert of big band music on Union Square.

When: May 30, 6 p.m.

Side/Show

What: The Western Piedmont Symphony will offer a nontraditional concert featuring musicians spread out throughout downtown Hickory.

When: June 3, 5:30 p.m.

Sails Original Music Series

What: The return of the city’s warm-weather concert series on Union Square will provide residents with the chance to hear live music downtown.

When: June 4, 6:30 p.m.

Rock the Block Bash

What: Local band The Extraordinaires will headline this celebration at L.P. Frans Stadium.

When: June 5, 5:30 p.m.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

