Healing through art is focus of open studio

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the public to relieve their winter “blahs," escape life’s stresses, and reap the benefits that art provides to one’s life and overall mental and emotional health.

All are welcome to join the open studio, bring their own art supplies, and learn to paint or hone their skills with instructor Heather Friday on Tuesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 31 at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

The cost for the six-week session is $50 for Friends of the Center and $55 for non-members.

“My intent as instructor is to meet students where they are, developing their basic skills and artistic knowledge while building their skill levels and teaching techniques in their medium of choice: acrylics, oils, soft pastels, and even three-dimensional projects as they work at their own pace with one-on-one guidance and instruction," Friday said.

The class is structured as an open studio where artists will bring their own work and supplies.

Participants may contact the Hiddenite Center for assistance in selecting supplies to bring. This class has been designed to teach the principles of art in a supportive and positive environment that fosters creative growth, expression, and reflection.

To register or find out more information, call 828-632-6966, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.