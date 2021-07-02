VALDESE — Jim Jacumin of Valdese, president and founder of the Waldensian Trail of Faith, has received the 2020 Award of Excellence from the North Carolina Society of Historians.

The award was presented for Jacumin's contributions to the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina's history and heritage.

Each year, the North Carolina Society of Historians presents awards in many categories ranging from writing and publishing books, news and magazine articles, journals, and newsletters to multi-media productions, collections of artifacts, and museums devoted to North Carolina history and heritage.

Jacumin's win was in the category of museums.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith is an 11-acre outdoor museum that tells the history of the Waldensians back to the time of the Apostles.

The property contains 15 buildings and monuments celebrating the history and culture of the Waldensian settlement that became the town of Valdese.

The nonprofit is at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese. Guided tours are offered by appointment.

Reach the Waldensian Trail of Faith office at 828-874-1893.