The Western Piedmont Council of Governments (WPCOG) Appoints a Comprehensive Economic
Development Strategy (CEDS) Committee
Long View, NC, December 9, 2021 – The Western Piedmont Council of Governments appointed a
new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Committee. Randy Burns, Senior
Executive Director of Economic Development and Corporate Education, CVCC, will serve as the
Committee’s chair, and Mandy Hildebrand, CEO, Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors
Bureau, will serve as the Committee’s vice-chair.
The CEDS committee also includes Sarah Chester, Executive Director, Industrial Commons; Helen
Chestnut, Retired Administrative Officer for the Department of Agriculture; Honey Estrada, Public
Health Strategist, Catawba County Public Health; Alan Glines, Burke County Planning Director;
Josh McKinney, Vice-President of Peoples Bank & Workforce Development Board Chair; Bryan
Moore CEO, Caldwell Chamber of Commerce; Ike Perkins, Minister, Lenoir; Dale Sherrill, Retired
President of Vextra Tech, a CommScope Division; Ben Willis, Caldwell Education Foundation
Director; and Malla Vue, District Director of Goodwill Industries/Workforce Board Member.
“We have a great group of community leaders who agreed to serve on this committee. I am
confident their expertise will yield needed ideas to improve the economy of our region. This is an
important process to identify our challenges and opportunities for all of our communities. Our
economy functions on a regional basis, and we are in this together,” said Bob Floyd, Jr., WPCOG
Policy Board Chair and Mayor of Cedar Rock.
The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) process is a locally-based, regionallydriven economic development planning process. As implemented through the CEDS, economic
development planning serves as a means to engage community leaders, leverage the involvement
of the private sector, and establish a strategic blueprint for regional collaboration. Simply put, a
CEDS is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development. It can be a crucial component in
establishing and maintaining a strong regional economy by helping to build economic capacity that
contributes to individual, business, and community success.
The CEDS provides a vehicle for individuals, organizations, local governments, institutes of
learning, and private industry to engage in a meaningful conversation and debate about what
capacity-building efforts would best serve economic development in the region.
“The Committee has important work ahead. Not only do the findings and recommendations from
the Committee guide future grant opportunities for our region, but it also lays the foundation for
much of work the WPCOG purses on behalf of our local governments to help our region’s economy
thrive,” said Randy Burns.
The CEDS is developed through the efforts of a committee appointed by the WPCOG Policy Board.
The WPCOG revisits the CEDS every five years as required of all U.S. Economic Development
Administration (EDA) designated Economic Development Districts (EDD). The Committee will
meet numerous times in 2022, using extensive public input and stakeholder guidance to develop
the new CEDS. Once the report is finalized and adopted by the WPCOG Policy Board, work to
implement the action items in the report will be underway, and regular status updates to maintain
momentum around the strategies endorsed by the plan.
WPCOG board members and staff carefully compiled a list of 13 proposed CEDS Committee
members for consideration by the Policy Board. Key diversity characteristics considered for the
proposed committee members include geographic representation, occupation/employment
background, age cohort, race, ethnicity, and gender.
Mandy Hildebrand stated, “We have assembled a well-rounded group of people to serve on the
Committee. Their various backgrounds, life experiences, and work will give us a strong and diverse
approach to finding impactful recommendations to be a part of the CEDS.”
The WPCOG Policy Board serves as the governing board for an agency with 64 professionals. The
WPCOG is a regional governmental agency governed by and serving the 28 local governments in
Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties. The WPCOG provides a range of services to
local governments and residents throughout the region. Those services, departments, and
programs include administrative and human resources services to local governments, Area Agency
on Aging, Community & Economic Development, Community & Regional Planning, financial
administration for local governments, Regional Public Housing Authority, Workforce Development
Board, and many other programs