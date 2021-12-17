establishing and maintaining a strong regional economy by helping to build economic capacity that

contributes to individual, business, and community success.

The CEDS provides a vehicle for individuals, organizations, local governments, institutes of

learning, and private industry to engage in a meaningful conversation and debate about what

capacity-building efforts would best serve economic development in the region.

“The Committee has important work ahead. Not only do the findings and recommendations from

the Committee guide future grant opportunities for our region, but it also lays the foundation for

much of work the WPCOG purses on behalf of our local governments to help our region’s economy

thrive,” said Randy Burns.

The CEDS is developed through the efforts of a committee appointed by the WPCOG Policy Board.

The WPCOG revisits the CEDS every five years as required of all U.S. Economic Development