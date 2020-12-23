Seven: “Our region has shifted to more of a destination,” said Lee. “Tourism continues to grow with the development of more lodging and the promotion of our area assets: golf, lakes, the Hickory Metro Center, which Conover invested in.”

Eight: Conover has become aggressive in competing for state and federal grants. “We have won grants for downtown streetscape upgrades, thread trails, parks and park expansions to name a few,” Lee offered. “What began when Conover Station was designated as the Catawba County rail stop has now become a catalyst to competing and winning 20-plus million dollars of grant-funding streams, including the most recent award for an expansion to the Manufacturing Solutions Center, a center that has now received national attention for the work they are doing in testing and advance manufacturing technologies.”

Lee switched gears a little and shared challenges that Conover didn’t face 20 years ago: a significantly increased recycling program; the mandating of storm water management; a rise in police and fire calls, which prompted the hiring of more firefighters, the construction of a third fire station, and the addition of ambulance services; and a significant swell of new duties for the public works department, including maintaining many more linear feet of sidewalks added to make Conover “a more walkable city,” Lee explained.