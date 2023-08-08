NEWTON — Organizers of the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts invite people to get ready to immerse themselves in a captivating world of art, music and performances during this year's festival. It is set to take place on Sept. 29-30.

This year's festival promises to be a true celebration of creativity, uniting artists, diverse performers, and music enthusiasts from all around the region for an unforgettable experience, organizers said.

The schedule of events includes the following talent:

● Zazzie Sings: Experience the delight of theater with two staged reading performances of this original musical that has a strong anti-bullying theme. Performances are Friday, Sept. 29, at the Hickory Community Theatre and Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Green Room Community Theater in Newton.

● Alexandria McNeely, vocalist: Gifted with a voice that touches souls, Alexandria McNeely will grace the stage with an emotive vocal performance that will leave the audience in awe.

● Asheville 5Rhythms: Experience the healing magic of dance with Asheville 5Rhythms. This interactive session of movement and rhythm welcomes everyone to participate.

● Chai Moua, Poet & Artist presented by Hmong Southeast Puavpheej: Chai Moua, a young, gifted poet and artist, will captivate the audience with her transformative words that accompany her unique art.

● Cosmic Cowboys : Get ready to groove to the eclectic sounds of the local legendary Cosmic Cowboys as they take people on a musical journey that blends genres and transcends boundaries.

● Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts : Witness the grace and elegance of Hickory Ballet's young dancers as they showcase their talent through a magical dance performance.

● Hickory Music Factory-Steel Drum Ensemble: The contagious rhythms of the steel drums will transport the audience to a tropical paradise with an energetic performance.

● Jennifer Alvarado: Award winning singer-songwriter extraordinaire, Jennifer Alvarado will weave heartfelt melodies and soulful lyrics, creating an intimate connection with her audience.

● Ken & the Troubadours : Ken Campbell and his band of troubadour pickers will regale people with traditional folk-infused tunes, invoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth.

● Community Gospel Choir: Lift your spirits with the voices of the Community Gospel Choir, presented by Lady L Inc. Their impassioned harmonies will resonate deep within your soul.

● Tiny Desk Concert Series: Presented by the Catawba County Library System, this acoustic concert series brings the format of NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts to the festival, showcasing exceptional musicianship and local talent.

● Mike Walkup & Friends House Concert (an exclusive ticketed event): Enjoy an uplifting and energetic performance by Mike Walkup & Friends. With original lyrics and guitar compositions, Walkup captures the spirit of Catawba County. Set within The Warlick House in Newton, this ticketed event honors the musical legacy of Larry Simmons and raises funds for the 2024 CVFA.

All events are free except for the fundraising House Concert.

For the complete schedule and latest news and announcements, visit the CVFA website

https://cv-fa.org/ and follow it on social media.

Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts is an annual event that celebrates the rich artistic heritage of the region. The festival features the work of local artists, musicians, and performers, as well as a variety of family friendly activities hosted by local advocacy groups. The 2023 CVFA will be held in partnership with the city of Newton’s "Carolinas Makers Market" and occurs as an event series under Lenoir-Rhyne University’s “Art of Compassion” program. The 2023 CVFA is supported by Wanzl as the corporate sponsor and by the United Arts Council of Catawba County.