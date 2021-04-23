HDR letter tom allen

 Skip to main content
Type Your Letter What If….?

The Columbus, Ohio Police responded to several 911 calls and when they arrived at the scene, a full-blown fight was underway. An Officer observed one female combatant about to stab another female in the neck with a knife. In response to the threat of life, the Officer fired his weapon killing the attacker.

The entire City of Columbus, as well as the entire Country, is outraged at yet another Police shooting. But, what if the Police had stood by and allowed the girl to stab the other girl in the neck with the knife? What would the reaction have been then?

It just proves the old saying, “You can please some of the people some of the time, some of the people all of the time, and some of the people NONE of the time.”

Tom Allen

