HDR letter tom allen

What If….?

The Columbus, Ohio Police responded to several 911 calls and when they arrived at the scene, a full-blown fight was underway. An Officer observed one female combatant about to stab another female in the neck with a knife. In response to the threat of life, the Officer fired his weapon killing the attacker.

The entire City of Columbus, as well as the entire Country, is outraged at yet another Police shooting. But, what if the Police had stood by and allowed the girl to stab the other girl in the neck with the knife? What would the reaction have been then?