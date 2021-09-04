HDR 0905 social media rail

Facebook

This week the Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted to require masks for students and faculty when indoors. The vote angered some at the meeting and led to nearly 150 comments online at the Hickory Daily Record’s Facebook page.

Thanks Catawba County for making the correct decision to keep our kids safe!

Tiffany Michelle Cook

But what about those children’s parents freedoms?!?

John Simmons

Thank you to the school board for finally doing the right thing. It's a sad day when police are needed at a board meeting. This is where we are now and it's shameful. We're better than this, or we should be.

Kim Britt

I love it when Karen(s) sprinkle everything with “I’m an American”. So are we sis, but you don’t see any of us looking like a clown on the internet.

Amy Yang

If these parents really care about their children then they’ll do whatever measures to keep them safe! I wouldn’t like to see any kid sick from this virus!

Kelly Franklin