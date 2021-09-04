HDR 0905 social media rail

This week the Catawba County Schools Board of Education voted to require masks for students and faculty when indoors. The vote angered some at the meeting and led to nearly 150 comments online at the Hickory Daily Record’s Facebook page.
Thanks Catawba County for making the correct decision to keep our kids safe!
Tiffany Michelle Cook
But what about those children’s parents freedoms?!?
John Simmons
Thank you to the school board for finally doing the right thing. It's a sad day when police are needed at a board meeting. This is where we are now and it's shameful. We're better than this, or we should be.
Kim Britt
I love it when Karen(s) sprinkle everything with “I’m an American”. So are we sis, but you don’t see any of us looking like a clown on the internet.
Amy Yang
If these parents really care about their children then they’ll do whatever measures to keep them safe! I wouldn’t like to see any kid sick from this virus!
Kelly Franklin
I’m going to say it again, if the schools were serious about masks, they would discontinue sports in school. I love sports, but when you see theHDR Photos of athletes facing each other and competing…… well there’s just too much spitting and coughing that goes on for it to be healthy
Steven Canipe
I think mask mandate for students is not that big of a deal. Kids are in a small setting and parents should be glad that the school system is actually looking out for them. Theirs a huge jump in Covid cases due to the Delta Variant. Even if your child’s been fully vaccinated they can still contract and spread Covid. It’s really better to be safer than sorry.
Julie Sexton Lowe
If standing up for our freedoms and rights , means we are bad parents…. Then I’m the worst parent In the world !!
Michelle Childers
I think the parents that are making a big deal of their kids wearing mask are selfish! Only caring about themselves and not the kids.
Darrin Watts
So is this what they are gonna do to the kids every year? Covid isnt going away, its gonna keep coming around every year just like the flu.. So keep the kids in masks and pump them full of vaccines! What the hell kinda life is that?? Its getting stupid already!
Johnny Demarmels