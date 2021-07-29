HDR 0801 social media rail

She quit for her own reasons. She didn’t earn a medal, her team list and our Team USA Lost. The good beast is this was not a critical life threatening event. It’s just sports.

One of the purposes of exposing our children to sports is to teach them a skill, develop a sense of sportsmanship, learn the tough lessons taught when defeated by a worthy opponent and to build character.

Simone Biles does not deserve criticism or scorn for doing what she did. However, she doesn’t deserve any credit for quitting at a critical moment. She failed this week. I hope she learns from this event and does better the next time.

Kim John Clarke

Remember when the news from the Olympics was the medal count? I miss that

Mark Bowman

Mark Bowman It still is! Do you not follow the news? I’ve been watching broadcasts that featured medal counts. If you miss it, look for it. So you’re saying the Olympics should not be about the competitors and their experiences?

Dena Bettis