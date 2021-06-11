HDR 0613 social media rail

A Hickory Daily Record story with the headline, “Documents: Hickory arch splintered when workers started lifting,” appeared online at hickoryrecord.com and in the June 11 edition of the paper. Less than 24 hours after publication, the story had garnered 60 comments.
Im not one for seeing signs, but when the big wooden arch structure(which was not locally crafted, but outsourced from an entirely different state - needlessly) which further segregated the already historically segregated parts of town begins to splinter and break when it is being placed - I'ma think God is telling y'all something.
Stacee Magee
This has not looked safe to me at all and I’m not an architect. I don’t know anything about this type of sculpture but it just looks unsafe. If it is already splintering I would for sure ask for a refund and make a different type of structured art piece there.
Sherry Drum
Don't accept a repair. Paid for a new structure, not a defective repaired structure. Get a refund for the defective product, remove the other portion send it back and move on.
David Cline
As a licensed engineer I’d never put my stamp on a repair that relied of gorilla glue, self tapping screws, and epoxy. If something begins to fail during the lifting process there are serious issues with the design and/or construction. If it wasn’t engineered to withstand the lifting process I’d have serious reservations about continuing with the structure next to the railroad tracks. Someone has come up with a band aide solution to get paid hoping that several years down the road when additional problems arise the time to sue will have expired. It being located next to an active rail line significantly increases the likely hood of a possible structural collapse in the future. Just my opinion.
Jennifer Steighner
I recently went under the bridge where this is being built, and it made me feel uneasy. It's an accident waiting to happen, if you ask me. Take it down!
Amy Morgan Cole
Wow I feel lied to. I thought the workers “heard a noise” but everything was “ok”.
Krystal Grindel
So, who exactly decided that wood was a great material for this gigantic eyesore? Aren't arches usually made of like... Steel? And the city refusing to take ownership of literally anything? Perfection.
Sierra Doyle-Rios
That thing is going to end up being a death trap. I hope it's rated for high winds.
