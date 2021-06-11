HDR 0613 social media rail

Facebook

A Hickory Daily Record story with the headline, “Documents: Hickory arch splintered when workers started lifting,” appeared online at hickoryrecord.com and in the June 11 edition of the paper. Less than 24 hours after publication, the story had garnered 60 comments.

Im not one for seeing signs, but when the big wooden arch structure(which was not locally crafted, but outsourced from an entirely different state - needlessly) which further segregated the already historically segregated parts of town begins to splinter and break when it is being placed - I'ma think God is telling y'all something.

Stacee Magee

This has not looked safe to me at all and I’m not an architect. I don’t know anything about this type of sculpture but it just looks unsafe. If it is already splintering I would for sure ask for a refund and make a different type of structured art piece there.

Sherry Drum

Don't accept a repair. Paid for a new structure, not a defective repaired structure. Get a refund for the defective product, remove the other portion send it back and move on.

David Cline