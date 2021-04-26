HDR 0427 social media rail

Facebook

A story how employers in the Hickory region are struggling to find employees appeared online over the weekend at hickoryrecord.com. By Monday morning, the article had 189 comments.

Democrats would rather stay home and get free money than work for it. Current leaders are enabling this behavior. It's not just about how much these jobs pay. I know of $60,000 per year jobs in Hickory that can't be filled just because people don't wanna work.

Mark Abernethy

Mark Abernethy that’s not true we recently moved to the area and brought our business with us. We had no problem finding employees, we were surprised at the number interested in working for us. Common reason for wanting to leave their current employer was work environment, pay, and benefits.

Jennifer Steighner

Quinterno speaks like a true liberal who has never owned a business. Its simple math, we have people quitting and not working because they can make $16.25/hr sitting at home doing nothing for 16 weeks.

Michael Pastelak