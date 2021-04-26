HDR 0427 social media rail

A story how employers in the Hickory region are struggling to find employees appeared online over the weekend at hickoryrecord.com. By Monday morning, the article had 189 comments.
Democrats would rather stay home and get free money than work for it. Current leaders are enabling this behavior. It's not just about how much these jobs pay. I know of $60,000 per year jobs in Hickory that can't be filled just because people don't wanna work.
Mark Abernethy
Mark Abernethy that’s not true we recently moved to the area and brought our business with us. We had no problem finding employees, we were surprised at the number interested in working for us. Common reason for wanting to leave their current employer was work environment, pay, and benefits.
Jennifer Steighner
Quinterno speaks like a true liberal who has never owned a business. Its simple math, we have people quitting and not working because they can make $16.25/hr sitting at home doing nothing for 16 weeks.
Michael Pastelak
Michael Pastelak when I was laid off work last January it took me 6 week's to get unemployment and I was paid 280.00 a week. I was making $30.00/ hr. So I know that's not true,and thankfully I found another job before I was forced to work for less by the state mandate for accepting a lower paying job.
Steve Holderle
Cut the unemployment and people will start working
Aaron Lancaster
Pay a living wage. Easy to blame unemployment rates right now, but this is a defining moment, you lose $6k having 8-10 wait staff at a decent rate with benefits is ideal. Too many establishments have overworked employees at a minimum wage rate plus tips which isn’t ideal for anyone with the cost of living.
Haley Houser
The wages are very low, the schedules very variables, so is it dificult gain new employees,Some companies get more demanding than NASA, for a requirement that you do not fill they discard you, others do not want to pay your level of experience or academic training, the staffing offer joke salaries, not everything is attributable to the workers or the issue of the pandemic or unemployment payments
Rene Rodriguez
Rene Rodriguez people get paid more to not work, right now. That’s the reason...
Brian Montgomery
Unemployment and stimulus money keeping lazy people at home. Stop that free cash and if they want to eat they will work
Wesley Harris
Wesley Harris I don't get unemployment, but I would take it over working a dead end job, and barely surviving. Don't blame the poor for the problems that the rich create.