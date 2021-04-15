 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HDR 0417 social media rail
0 comments

HDR 0417 social media rail

  • 0

Facebook

A story about Vice President Kamala Harris and her plans to visit NC next week was published on hickoryrecord.com. The comments topped 100 in the first 24 hours.

Bryan Powe

NC is an awful long way from the border where she should be checking on

Alton Rockett

We need to create more jobs.... How about we create a working class because every single business has a hiring sign on the door

Keith Wallace

Your not welcome here stay in the basement with joe

Joshua Grindel

I look forward to seeing the first ever female Vice President in our state of North Carolina. It will be a Memorable event. I certainly hope i can attend

Bill Stanley

I’m interested in her reception. Her husband was here during the campaign. He drew a couple of dozen supporters.

Angie Blevins Shumaker

Plenty of jobs... people don't want to work. Government keeps handing out stimulus checks.

Beth Cohen

Trolls out tonight! Hello comrades.

Robert Provost

She should be at the border fixing that. We don't need lip service here in NC!

Kenny Monroe

Hopefully no one shows up

Brady Canipe

She can come to our state but she can't go to the border she should be triad for treason and put in prison for life

Gracie Aldridge

I really just wanna know how many of you all commenting hateful, disgusting, and uneducated things claim to be Christians?? Or just good people in general. Really showing your true colors on the internet for everyone to see. What a joke.

Lisa Hatcher Hess

That crazy lady can stay away from NC. She's not needed or wanted anywhere. If she must travel she can travel to the border to see what useless Biden has caused.

Tara Goble

That’s my VP!

Tammy Clark Kirk

No one will show lol

Heather Radler

How about go to the border and do your job! They need you there for you to see what’s really going on with your own eyes!

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert