HDR 0131 social media rail

Facebook

A story about longtime Hickory High School custodian Larry Conger’s battle with COVID-19 was featured on hickoryrecord.com. The story drew nearly 100 comments as of Friday morning.

I worked with Larry for a few years. One of the nicest, most upstanding, guys you could ever meet. Wishing him the best.

Eric Rosenberg

Larry Conger and his family are awesome folks! Praying fervently for his recovery!

Nick Stearns

Larry is an incredible soul. Genuinely a bright spot in that high school

Sarah Everly

Mr. Larry is awesome. He does so much for the kids and the kids adore him. There is a GoFundMe set up in his name to help pay for his medical bills. Please give if you find it in your heart to do so. Please pray for him and his family.

Janelle Mortenson Gibbs

This is one of the nicest men I’ve ever met. Had the privilege of getting to know him over the years doing work at the school. Get well soon Larry!

John Paul Kirby

Prayers for him and family