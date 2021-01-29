HDR 0131 social media rail

A story about longtime Hickory High School custodian Larry Conger’s battle with COVID-19 was featured on hickoryrecord.com. The story drew nearly 100 comments as of Friday morning.
I worked with Larry for a few years. One of the nicest, most upstanding, guys you could ever meet. Wishing him the best.
Eric Rosenberg
Larry Conger and his family are awesome folks! Praying fervently for his recovery!
Nick Stearns
Larry is an incredible soul. Genuinely a bright spot in that high school
Sarah Everly
Mr. Larry is awesome. He does so much for the kids and the kids adore him. There is a GoFundMe set up in his name to help pay for his medical bills. Please give if you find it in your heart to do so. Please pray for him and his family.
Janelle Mortenson Gibbs
This is one of the nicest men I’ve ever met. Had the privilege of getting to know him over the years doing work at the school. Get well soon Larry!
John Paul Kirby
Prayers for him and family
Betty Russell
Prayers for Gods healing hands on Larry and many others suffering
Rebecca Robinson
My prayers are with him and his family. The Lord above will heal Him if it be here on earth or in heaven with him.
What a legacy you have lived and the lives you have touched sir.
Bless him Lord
Crystal Allen
Larry, we are all with you!
Aaron Joplin
Prayers for his speedy recovery!! HHS strong!!
Tammy Kelly Dellinger
Larry was one of the most genuinely kind and caring people I knew at Siecor. I worked there from 1989 - 1996. Sending prayers for him and his family.
Starla Suzette Cox
Oh no. So sorry. Lots of prayers for healing if it is God’s will and prayers for your family
Julie Johnson Yount
Such a kind and loving gentleman. Prayers
Cynthia Ann Thompson