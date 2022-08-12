Tags
Soon, there will be no more snack burgers.
A Caldwell County man won $177,500 on a scratch-off ticket.
A car crash in Lincoln County killed a 54-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son on Monday.
It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.…
A Hickory man died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture at 1028 15th Street Drive NE on Wednesday, the Hickory Po…
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
A 44-year-old Vale man was charged with shooting into an occupied property in Lincoln County on Thursday.
NEWTON — Beach music night has proved to be the biggest entertainment event of Soldiers Reunion Week, so this year organizers are bringing bac…
Sports fans will no longer be allowed to bring opaque bags of any kind into games hosted by Hickory Public Schools. The new policy will also a…
One of our finer local events is about to begin in Newton, but to call it an event is an understatement. The Soldiers Reunion is actually an e…
