Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nugget the dog was found “limping down a wet dark road” in South Carolina — more than 1,700 miles from his home.
A 24-year-old Newton man died after his 1990 Ford Mustang left the highway and struck a road sign and a tree on Saturday.
Chris and Heidi Rice are high school sweethearts, but not in the traditional sense.
A drug dealer will serve up to 23-and-a-half years in prison after a multi-agency investigation led to his conviction, authorities said on Monday.
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in a Henry Fork River tributary over the weekend as that of 33-year-old Ron …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.