There were no upsets in the opening round of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) basketball tournament on Tuesday, as the higher seeds all protected home court. The teams that advanced to the semifinals will play either tonight or Thursday at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, which is also where the championship games will take place on Friday.

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference basketball tournament began on Tuesday as well, with semifinal contests scheduled for Thursday at Freedom High School and the championship games set for Friday at the same location.

Here’s a look at how teams fared in Tuesday’s CVAC and Northwestern 3A/4A tournament games:

CVAC GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 2 seed Newton-Conover 64, No. 7 West Caldwell 30: The Red Devils built a 19-3 advantage after the opening quarter before leading 33-13 at the half and 52-19 through three periods of Tuesday’s 34-point home victory over the Warriors in Newton. Newton-Conover (21-4) will face third-seeded Maiden on Thursday at 6 p.m., while West Caldwell ends the season at 2-18.

No. 3 seed Maiden 61, No. 6 Lincolnton 23: The Blue Devils defeated the visiting Wolves on Tuesday in Maiden. Maiden (12-13) will take on second-seeded Newton-Conover on Thursday at 6 p.m., while Lincolnton is now 5-18.

No. 1 seed East Burke 78, No. 8 Bunker Hill 26: The Cavaliers were up 24-7 after the opening quarter, 52-14 at halftime and 71-18 entering the fourth period before winning by a 52-point final margin at home Tuesday in Icard. East Burke (22-1) will look for its 21st victory in a row when it faces fourth-seeded West Lincoln tonight at 6 p.m.

No. 4 seed West Lincoln 46, No. 5 Bandys 30: The Rebels topped the Trojans at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, overcoming a 12-11 deficit at the end of the first quarter by outscoring Bandys in each of the final three periods. West Lincoln (15-9) will face top-seeded East Burke tonight at 6 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 4 seed Alexander Central 55, No. 5 Freedom 37: The Cougars earned an 18-point home win over the Patriots on Tuesday in Taylorsville, moving to 19-6 while dropping Freedom to 12-12. Alexander Central was led by 13 points from Hallie Jarrett, 11 points and 12 rebounds from Meredith Wike and 10 points, seven assists and four steals from Malayah Adams.

Alexander Central faces top-seeded Hibriten (21-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. after the Panthers received a bye in the first round. Meanwhile, Freedom is now 12-12 following Tuesday’s loss.

No. 3 seed Ashe County 47, No. 6 South Caldwell 29: The Spartans lost to the Huskies on the road Tuesday in West Jefferson. Despite the loss, South Caldwell received 10 points from Lillie Bumgarner and seven from Kaylee Anderson.

Ashe County (17-7) faces second-seeded Watauga (18-6) on Thursday at 4 p.m. after the Pioneers received a bye in the opening round. As for South Caldwell, it is now 10-15 after Tuesday’s defeat.

CVAC BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 2 seed Maiden 79, No. 7 West Lincoln 67: The Blue Devils knocked off the Rebels at home Tuesday in Maiden behind 26 points and 11 rebounds from Chris Culliver, 23 points and 15 boards from Raheim Misher, 10 points and four rebounds from Jacob Sigmon and eight points and four rebounds from Jalen Robinson. Maiden (22-3) will face third-seeded Newton-Conover on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while West Lincoln is now 7-17.

No. 3 seed Newton-Conover 78, No. 6 Bandys 71: The Red Devils notched a home win over the Trojans on Tuesday in Newton, overcoming an 18-12 deficit after the opening quarter by outscoring Bandys 19-11 in the second period, 19-15 in the third and 28-27 in the fourth. Newton-Conover (14-11) will take on second-seeded Maiden on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while Tuesday’s loss dropped Bandys to 10-14.

No. 1 seed West Caldwell 78, No. 8 East Burke 55: The Warriors extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 20-point home win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Lenoir. Malek Patterson scored a game-high 20 points for West Caldwell, which also got 18 from Jayden Maddox, 15 from Zion Thomas and 12 from Jordan Patterson.

West Caldwell (22-2) faces fourth-seeded Lincolnton tonight at 7:30 p.m., while East Burke finishes the season at 4-19.

No. 4 seed Lincolnton 66, No. 5 Bunker Hill 59: The Wolves took down the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, turning a 15-all tie after the first quarter into a 25-19 lead at the half, a 39-35 advantage through three periods and an eventual seven-point win. Lincolnton (9-15) will take on top-seeded West Caldwell tonight at 7:30 p.m., while Bunker Hill is now 7-17.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 4 seed South Caldwell 59, No. 5 Ashe County 53: The Spartans defeated the Huskies at home Tuesday in Hudson, improving to 12-13 while dropping Ashe County to 9-16. South Caldwell will take on top-seeded Freedom (19-4) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. after the Patriots received a first-round bye.

No. 6 seed Hibriten 84, No. 3 Watauga 77: The Panthers took down the Pioneers on the road Tuesday in Boone, moving to 10-15 while dropping Watauga to 12-13. Hibriten will face second-seeded Alexander Central (16-7) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. after the Cougars received an opening-round bye.