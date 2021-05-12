GRUS
Hickory defense attorney accuses judge of misconduct; Dubs is well-known for representing stepmother in Zahra Baker murder case
A prominent defense attorney has accused the chief Superior Court judge for the district of unfairly maligning her and trying to embarrass her…
A suspect in the shooting deaths of Branique McKnight and Janarion Knox turned down a plea deal Monday and is scheduled for a trial by jury.
A Maiden man was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death o…
Rolls of fabric are piling up in TSG Finishing’s intake area.
Hickory police are investigating shots fired into a residence at the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Lines formed at gas stations in Hickory as some stores ran out of fuel on Tuesday as part of the gas shortage that is hitting the Southeast.
CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill head football coach Patrick Clark has announced that he will resign from that position effective immediately. On Monda…
LINCOLNTON — Cam Finley leads development and construction projects for big and small corporations all over western North Carolina, but he’s n…
HICKORY — Jesse Valdez has always had the drive to work hard. He’s passionate, motivated and knows just what to say, Angie Gentile, his sister, said.
James C. Killian is a dedicated Christian man who loves God, his family and people. So says Dorothy Killian, his wife of 63 years and fellow e…