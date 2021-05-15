GREEN
Woman killed in drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Hickory; police seek help in identifying suspects
A woman died after shots were fired into a residence in Hickory on Wednesday night. No suspects were named as of Thursday morning.
Hickory police are investigating shots fired into a residence at the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE in Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Lines formed at gas stations in Hickory as some stores ran out of fuel on Tuesday as part of the gas shortage that is hitting the Southeast.
A suspect in the shooting deaths of Branique McKnight and Janarion Knox turned down a plea deal Monday and is scheduled for a trial by jury.
CLAREMONT — Bunker Hill head football coach Patrick Clark has announced that he will resign from that position effective immediately. On Monda…
Hickory defense attorney accuses judge of misconduct; Dubs is well-known for representing stepmother in Zahra Baker murder case
A prominent defense attorney has accused the chief Superior Court judge for the district of unfairly maligning her and trying to embarrass her…
A woman was seriously injured when a residence was struck by bullets in Newton on Thursday night.
HERE THEY GO AGAIN: Alexander Central softball headed to another state title series after 3-0 victory over North Buncombe
TAYLORSVILLE — The last time the Alexander Central softball team faced Southern Alamance, the Cougars managed just one hit in a shutout loss a…
LINCOLNTON — Cam Finley leads development and construction projects for big and small corporations all over western North Carolina, but he’s n…
A house at risk of falling into Lake Michigan somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.