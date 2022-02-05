Greatness can be measured in service

Greatness. What is greatness? What is importance? Significance? Prominence? Fame? Reputation? How do you define greatness? How do you, or anyone, gain greatness? Who determines whether you have reached the level that makes you great? Why are you seeking greatness?
The world often determines greatness based on accomplishments, talents, or money. For example, who is the greatest musician? The greatest singer? The greatest pianist? The greatest athlete? The greatest artist? What about the greatest thing? The person who has the most wealth?
We’ve had many people throughout history who have been known as “the great.” Some of these were great people; others, not the kind of greatness that I would want to imitate.
From a very early age, we play games with our siblings or friends. How many of you remember king of the mountain or king of the hill? The purpose is to get to the top of the hill and be in the “king” position. You get removed from the king position by pushing the other one out of that position. We could say that we push the other ones out to build our muscles and agility. But the real reason is it feels good to be considered the ruler of the others. Why do we want this power and how will we use the power?
In Mark 10:43 from The Voice translation, Jesus says that whoever would be great among you must serve and minister. Jesus lived his life serving others. Think about the people who were considered outcasts, yet Jesus served them to get them back into community and into relationships with others. Jesus would respond to questions by asking questions — getting people to think more about how they were treating others, especially when they weren’t serving others in a positive and loving way.
What if we all decided to live a life where we look for ways to meet the needs of others, through our own talents, gifts, and abilities. It is a lifestyle of putting others first, thinking not about ourselves and our own desires, but also about what others lack that we can provide. Mentor or coach people to help them navigate the new skills, political culture and listen to them as they work through difficult times either at work or at home. Thank the workers who show up for work, no matter what their work may be.
To serve means we genuinely care about people enough to keep our eyes, hearts, and schedules flexible (but not to the extent of overextending). Jesus was not stressed by time, what others thought of him, or bound by a list of tasks to accomplish each day. Jesus was led by the spirit of God and followed by serving, loving, and helping others. No task was ever beneath Jesus, and no person was ever unworthy. Are you living a great life by caring for yourself and positively impacting your community, school, friends, family, or business through your service?