Greatness can be measured in service

Greatness. What is greatness? What is importance? Significance? Prominence? Fame? Reputation? How do you define greatness? How do you, or anyone, gain greatness? Who determines whether you have reached the level that makes you great? Why are you seeking greatness?

The world often determines greatness based on accomplishments, talents, or money. For example, who is the greatest musician? The greatest singer? The greatest pianist? The greatest athlete? The greatest artist? What about the greatest thing? The person who has the most wealth?

We’ve had many people throughout history who have been known as “the great.” Some of these were great people; others, not the kind of greatness that I would want to imitate.

From a very early age, we play games with our siblings or friends. How many of you remember king of the mountain or king of the hill? The purpose is to get to the top of the hill and be in the “king” position. You get removed from the king position by pushing the other one out of that position. We could say that we push the other ones out to build our muscles and agility. But the real reason is it feels good to be considered the ruler of the others. Why do we want this power and how will we use the power?