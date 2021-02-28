Graystone Eye honored at conference

Wallie and Golden Tusk Awards are given each year at the CHPRMS Annual Conference to recognize excellence in health care marketing and public relations. Members compete in more than a dozen categories, and a panel of marketing communications professionals from other states choose the winners. This year, 178 entries were submitted, representing 25 health care facilities throughout North and South Carolina.

Recognized for their humorous spin around relatable, everyday life occurrences of those living with glasses and/or contacts, Graystone received a Wallie Award in Print Advertising for their 2020 Graystone iLASIK campaign. Produced in-house, each monthly campaign was built to ultimately educate the public on the elective services provided by fellowship-trained, board certified refractive surgeon, Dr. “Trey” Oursler, III. You can follow their monthly campaigns at www.facebook.com/GraystoneiLASIK .

Graystone received a second Wallie Award, along with taking home the coveted 2020 “Best of Show” Award, in Video Production for their retinal disease video. Produced in-house, this video was created to educate the public that retinal disease shows no bias — and can and does take sight, regardless of the individual. From Lilli, a sweet little girl born at 25 weeks with retinas that were not developed; to James, a 16-year-old whose retina detached when he was tackled during a high school football game; to 42-year-old Lee, who is losing his sight from a lifetime of diabetes; to Anna, a 68-year-old grandmother who is losing sight of her loved ones due to age-related macular degeneration — the progression of retinal disease can only be halted by having routine comprehensive eye exams.