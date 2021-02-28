Graystone Eye honored at conference

HICKORY — Graystone Eye was recently honored with three awards from the Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Society (CHPRMS) during their reVISION 2020 Annual Conference held virtually in December.
Wallie and Golden Tusk Awards are given each year at the CHPRMS Annual Conference to recognize excellence in health care marketing and public relations. Members compete in more than a dozen categories, and a panel of marketing communications professionals from other states choose the winners. This year, 178 entries were submitted, representing 25 health care facilities throughout North and South Carolina.
Recognized for their humorous spin around relatable, everyday life occurrences of those living with glasses and/or contacts, Graystone received a Wallie Award in Print Advertising for their 2020 Graystone iLASIK campaign. Produced in-house, each monthly campaign was built to ultimately educate the public on the elective services provided by fellowship-trained, board certified refractive surgeon, Dr. “Trey” Oursler, III. You can follow their monthly campaigns at www.facebook.com/GraystoneiLASIK.
Graystone received a second Wallie Award, along with taking home the coveted 2020 “Best of Show” Award, in Video Production for their retinal disease video. Produced in-house, this video was created to educate the public that retinal disease shows no bias — and can and does take sight, regardless of the individual. From Lilli, a sweet little girl born at 25 weeks with retinas that were not developed; to James, a 16-year-old whose retina detached when he was tackled during a high school football game; to 42-year-old Lee, who is losing his sight from a lifetime of diabetes; to Anna, a 68-year-old grandmother who is losing sight of her loved ones due to age-related macular degeneration — the progression of retinal disease can only be halted by having routine comprehensive eye exams.
The Graystone retinal disease video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/wv-sgCPaIFQ.
“It is such a privilege to be recognized among so many other remarkable, and much larger, health care facilities such as Wake Forest Baptist Health, Atrium , Novant Health, Mission Health, MUSC Health, Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. and Cone Health. We love our communities, and work hard to provide the highest quality education and care available; and are deeply honored to be recognized — by both our industry and our peers — for those efforts,” said Sheree Watson, Graystone CEO.
Since its founding in 1973, CHPRMS has grown to become one of the largest affiliated societies in the country and currently has more than 220 members who represent health care organizations and businesses throughout North and South Carolina. For more information on CHPRMS, visit www.chprms.com.
For more than 50 years, Graystone Eye’s mission has been to preserve the gift of sight and improve lives. With a highly trained team of 12 board-certified ophthalmologists and one board-eligible physician, including seven fellowship trained sub-specialists, the practice provides patients in Hickory, Lincolnton, Lenoir, Boone and surrounding counties with quality eye care. For more information on Graystone, visit www.graystone-eye.com.