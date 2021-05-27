Gracie Bell
Gracie Bell is an amazing girl. Her first trip to the vet had the techs swooning over her. She is... View on PetFinder
Most Popular
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Catawba County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 early Monday morning.
Hickory police are investigating a hit-and-run on U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon near the Waffle House restaurant.
The Caldwell County manager was fired by the county board on Friday.
A familiar face is returning to his old stomping grounds at Hickory High, as Joe Glass has been selected as the Red Tornadoes' new head footba…
The trial of a Lenoir man charged in an August 2017 double homicide at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory began this week.
The Hickory Aviation Museum welcomed a 1960s military plane Saturday for all to see.
The trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide in Claremont will likely kick off next week, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.
A Taylorsville man has been identified as the employee killed at a worksite in Taylorsville on Wednesday, according to an Alexander County She…
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced eight arrests in May on various charges, including drug and larceny charges.