Gilligan A2050
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Lenoir man won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought in Hickory.
Watch Now: School board speaker calls masks child abuse; board reverses mask requirement by 4-3 vote
- Updated
After a contentious 90 minutes of public comments, the Catawba County Board of Education voted Monday to make masks optional for teachers, stu…
- Updated
Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.
Athletic wear store is first business to open in One North Center; restaurants expected to open later this year
The first business at the One North Center complex in downtown Hickory officially opened this month.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with trafficking drugs after law enforcement found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle Friday night.
- Updated
By a 4-3 vote on Monday, the Catawba County Schools Board of Education returned to a mask-optional stance for students, teachers and staff.
Lake access area planned for Upper Lookout Shoals; paddling route would take kayakers from Riverbend Park to new boat ramp, bathrooms
A property along the Catawba River in the northeastern corner of Catawba County is slated to become a recreation area in the next five years.
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
Catawba County reaches record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; health department offering N95 masks
- Updated
Catawba County set new record highs for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man from Caldwell County faces a sex assault charge involving a 13-year-old, a news release from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says.