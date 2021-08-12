Get a shot and take home a cow

What would it take to convince holdouts to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Overwhelming scientific evidence the shots can save the lives of those who get them and those they come in contact with?

Nah, that’s too obvious.

Government and businesses mandating those employed by these entities receive a vaccine if they want to continue to work?

“Steve, you’re a fine employee and we value your efforts, but for your sake and the sake of those around you, we must require that you get a vaccine.”

“See you in hell, Mr. Jenkins.”

What about a free cow? Now that’s a possibility.

All around the globe, money is being used as the main motivator to get holdouts to play ball so the rest of us can keep watching people play ball.

Here in North Carolina, at both the state and local level, there are gift cards and rebates and fistfuls of cash thrown at people who did not get a vaccine back when I did, which kind of ticks me off because all I got was a card that said I am probably not going to die of COVID-19 or kill anyone else for a while.