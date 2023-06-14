The gaming lab at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School recently underwent a $5,000 renovation, equipping it with new hardware and a new look. The upgrades will pave the way for students to participate in High School Esports League competitions, which could result in scholarships, said curriculum coordinator Ellen Barefoot Annas.

Esports is defined as playing video games competitively, Annas said.

Annas said Esports is a growing sport and can be a pathway to college if a student is drafted onto an Esports team.

"(University of North Carolina) Greensboro is probably the biggest school in North Carolina that has an Esports team, and they are always looking for students to give scholarships to (who will) come play on their Esports team," Annas said.

Annas said the gaming lab was originally intended for virtual reality video games and had several virtual reality headsets and computers. Now, there are four computers built for gaming, one older computer to run older PC games, VR headsets and a Nintendo Wii console. Blue LED lighting strips also line the walls, casting a blue glow on the lab.

Annas said students are already gaming in the lab, "And I thought, why not create a space where they can do the things they're already interested in, in a more controlled environment?"

The gaming lab and team, currently called Hurricane Gaming, is also an opportunity to build school spirit and help students feel like they belong, Annas said.

Rising senior Isaac Torres is one of the students interested in gaming and Esports. Torres said he plays video games with friends regularly. "It makes me feel relaxed and comfortable," he said.

Annas said she and the students are looking to play in the High School Esports League's winter competition in January and February. She said they will play Rocket League and chess and will likely vote on a third game to play competitively.

The renovations were funded by Joe Schoonover, owner of Hickory-based tech company Fluid Numerics.

"I primarily work in an industry that does a lot of work with GPUs for general purpose computing, and a lot of kids coming out of schools these days do not have enough experience in computer science in general," Schoonover said. "So any program that can get an interest in understanding computer hardware … we absolutely need it."

Schoonover added: "I think human-computer interaction is such a huge part of society now (and) we need to figure out ways to get kids comfortable with them."