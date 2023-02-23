NEWTON — The NC Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program within Judicial District 25 recently closed out the annual NC GAL Day of Service Peanut Butter and Jelly (PB&J) Statewide Campaign.

The PB&J campaign is a food drive to collect plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly to donate to local food banks and pantries. As in previous years, the campaign ran for the months of October 2022 through mid-January 2023.

During this time, the GAL Program partnered with community stakeholders, including 11 schools, five churches, four civic groups, two municipalities and numerous private donors, to collect 2,400 jars of peanut butter and jelly.

A goal of 2,000 had been set, but thanks to the contributions and donations from local partners and private donors, organizers exceeded that goal and were able to donate to local school Backpack Programs, food banks, and shelter homes to help fight hunger in local communities over the holidays and throughout the ongoing pandemic.

For more information on how you can join GAL for its next PB&J Campaign (beginning October 2023), or to get more information on how to become an NC Guardian ad Litem Child Advocate Volunteer in your local community, visit www.volunteerforgal.org or call 828-466-6121, ext. 1.