Funeral service honors veterans, former employee

NEWTON — Bennett Funeral Service will be distributing 4,000 commemorative old-fashioned cardboard fans during Balls Creek Campmeeting, which started Aug. 8 and continues through Aug. 22.
“This year’s Balls Creek Campmeeting fan is dedicated to our beloved employee, Mike Trouille,” said Robbie Bennett, president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service. Trouille died in December of 2020. He worked with Bennett Funeral Service as a funeral assistant for several years.
“Rhonda, Kyle, and I wanted to do something to honor Mike,” Bennett said. “He was more than an employee; we considered him a member of our family. Mike loved Campmeeting; therefore, we decided the fan dedication would be a wonderful way to recognize Mike and his family.”
Kyle Bennett, funeral director apprentice, stated, “We approached Donna Rudisill, community relations director, and requested she create a fan depicting the feel of Campmeeting while honoring Mike Trouille.”
Rudisill said, “When designing the front side of the fan, I chose to use wood and tin textures and crepe myrtle blooms, which are found at the Campground. Mike enjoyed wood carving. He was known for carving small wooden flowers out of twigs and giving these to people he met; I kept this in mind as I created the design.”
Kyle Bennett noted that the front side of the fan also displays the full 2021 Balls Creek Campmeeting schedule of events. The back side contains the memorial dedication to Trouille.
Since the fan is dedicated to Trouille, the Bennetts presented the first fan to Trouille’s wife, Beth Wright Trouille. Rhonda Bennett, vice president and owner of Bennett Funeral Service, said, “Balls Creek Campground holds many special memories for the Trouille family. It is actually the place where Mike found the courage to ask Beth out on their first date. They knew each other through church but didn’t fraternize because Mike was one year older than Beth. It only took one date for the two of them to realize there was a special connection between them. They married within one year.”
The Trouilles have two adult children, Toby and Corey (Brandee), and three grandchildren, Marcee, Hunter and Brynley.
Those attending Campmeeting would often find Mike and Beth Trouille making cotton candy to give to children. They might also see Mike sitting in the front porch swing of tent 58A carving wooden flowers. Beth Trouille stated, “Mike loved people of all ages, and he enjoyed making things and giving them away. Some folks have the wooden flowers he carved in their tents at Campmeeting. He also loved making wreaths to take to shut-ins. There are still little pieces of Mike’s work all around us.”
Staff members of Bennett Funeral Service will also be providing 6,000 complimentary fans on the 1924 Courthouse Square in Newton during the week of the 132nd Soldiers Reunion, which starts today.
The Soldiers Reunion fan features members of the honor guard of American Legion Post 16 in Newton and celebrates the military heritage in Catawba County.
“One of our main objectives at Bennett Funeral Service is to give back to the community,” said Robbie Bennett. “We want to recognize our local veterans during Soldiers Reunion, which is the longest-running tradition in the area to honor veterans. We also want to let local folks see these patriots who served our nation so proudly and recognize the sacrifices they made in protecting our freedoms.”
Since 2013, Bennett Funeral Service has given away the old-fashioned hand fans. The biggest compliment the Bennetts have received about the fans is the way they recognize and salute the service of the brave men and women of Catawba County.
“We’ve had family members approach us and thank us for honoring their loved ones on the fans. We are proud to celebrate those who have had such a large impact on not only our county, but our great nation,” said Rhonda Bennett.
The back side for both fans displays information about the funeral service organization as well as awards for Best Funeral Home in the Catawba Valley from the readers of the Hickory Daily Record and The Observer News Enterprise.
For those who are unable to attend Balls Creek Campmeeting or Soldiers Reunion, the Bennetts encourage folks to stop by Bennett Funeral Service at 7878 N.C. 16, Newton, or 502 First Ave. S., Conover, to pick up one of the special fans.
Established in 2013 by Rhonda and Robbie Bennett, Bennett Funeral Service is Conover’s only locally-owned and operated funeral home. In November 2019, the Bennetts opened a second location in Newton, and it now serves as the main office. Bennett Funeral Service has been voted the Best Funeral Home for seven consecutive years. Visit its website, www.bennettfuneralservice.com, for more information. They can be reached by phone at 828-465-2111 or by email at contact@bennettfuneralservice.com.