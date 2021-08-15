Funeral service honors veterans, former employee

The Soldiers Reunion fan features members of the honor guard of American Legion Post 16 in Newton and celebrates the military heritage in Catawba County.

“One of our main objectives at Bennett Funeral Service is to give back to the community,” said Robbie Bennett. “We want to recognize our local veterans during Soldiers Reunion, which is the longest-running tradition in the area to honor veterans. We also want to let local folks see these patriots who served our nation so proudly and recognize the sacrifices they made in protecting our freedoms.”

Since 2013, Bennett Funeral Service has given away the old-fashioned hand fans. The biggest compliment the Bennetts have received about the fans is the way they recognize and salute the service of the brave men and women of Catawba County.

“We’ve had family members approach us and thank us for honoring their loved ones on the fans. We are proud to celebrate those who have had such a large impact on not only our county, but our great nation,” said Rhonda Bennett.

The back side for both fans displays information about the funeral service organization