Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to h…
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…
In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday g…
A Conover man will spend at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin trafficking in Catawba County court, according to a news…