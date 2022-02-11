Friends of Hickory Public Library announce bookmark contest

HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Library is sponsoring its annual bookmark contest for children. The contest is part of the library’s National Library Week celebration. Area children are invited to participate through their school, youth organization, home, or Patrick Beaver Memorial and Ridgeview Branch libraries.

All children in grades K-8 are eligible to submit one entry each. A winner will be chosen from each grade, and their bookmarks will be printed and used as the library’s official bookmark for distribution during the coming year. Computer generated art will be judged in a separate category. Prizes will be awarded to each winner. A selection of bookmark entries will be on display at both libraries during National Library Week, April 3-9. This year’s bookmark theme is “Connect with Your Library.”