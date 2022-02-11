Friends of Hickory Public Library announce bookmark contest

HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Library is sponsoring its annual bookmark contest for children. The contest is part of the library’s National Library Week celebration. Area children are invited to participate through their school, youth organization, home, or Patrick Beaver Memorial and Ridgeview Branch libraries.
All children in grades K-8 are eligible to submit one entry each. A winner will be chosen from each grade, and their bookmarks will be printed and used as the library’s official bookmark for distribution during the coming year. Computer generated art will be judged in a separate category. Prizes will be awarded to each winner. A selection of bookmark entries will be on display at both libraries during National Library Week, April 3-9. This year’s bookmark theme is “Connect with Your Library.”
Entry forms and contest rules may be picked up at either library branch. Forms and information packets have also been sent to area public and private schools, and various youth organizations. Entries must be received in either library by Wednesday, March 9. The winners in each category will receive an award certificate and a gift card at a reception at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, April 5, at 5 p.m. There will also be a prize for the public and private school with the highest percentage of participation.
The Friends of Hickory Public Library is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who are dedicated to providing support and service to the library through financial and volunteer assistance. Funds raised through membership fees and used book sales are used to co-sponsor the annual Summer Learning Program, the bookmark contest, guest authors and speakers, and to purchase materials and equipment for the library. Membership is open to anyone interested in supporting Friends’ activities and goals.
For information about the bookmark contest visit either branch of the library or call 304-0500 or 345-6037. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block and the Ridgeview Branch is at 706 First St. SW.