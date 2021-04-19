 Skip to main content
Friends of Hickory Public Libraries to hold sale
HICKORY — The Friends of Hickory Public Libraries will hold a giant outdoor spring book sale on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at the Patrick Beaver Library at the SALT Block. Everything is priced at $1 each.

The outdoor sale is being held at the library at 375 Third St. NE, Hickory, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 30 and from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 1. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Hickory Public Library. 

Masks are required, and patrons are asked to observe social distancing.

